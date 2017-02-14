Paula McDaniel Group Wins Awards At Real Estate Partners Annual Breakfast
The Paula McDaniel Group won the Top Sales Team award at the Real Estate Partners Chattanooga LLC annual awards breakfast They included: Partner Of The Year - East Office, Top Sales Team, Top Listing Team - East Office and Partners In Excellence - Closed more than $2,000,000 in production in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|pickled lies
|28,291
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|9 hr
|Tinker Bell
|2
|What about sugar baby?
|16 hr
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's...
|16 hr
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|How would you like to valentine's day?
|17 hr
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|18 hr
|Tatertot
|9
|Mixed race playing the race card
|19 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC