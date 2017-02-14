Paula McDaniel Group Wins Awards At R...

Paula McDaniel Group Wins Awards At Real Estate Partners Annual Breakfast

4 hrs ago

The Paula McDaniel Group won the Top Sales Team award at the Real Estate Partners Chattanooga LLC annual awards breakfast They included: Partner Of The Year - East Office, Top Sales Team, Top Listing Team - East Office and Partners In Excellence - Closed more than $2,000,000 in production in 2016.

