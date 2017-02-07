Parkridge Medical Center First In Cha...

Parkridge Medical Center First In Chattanooga To Perform Convergent...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Parkridge Medical Center became the first hospital in Chattanooga to offer the Convergent Procedure as a treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation, the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder and a condition that can lead to heart failure and stroke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quills Intriguing (Sep '15) 23 min Eternal truth 893
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 37 min Julia 28,222
News TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11) 3 hr Treasure3708 7
News The Soddy-Daisy Dog Tragedy - And Response (May '09) 14 hr dog hater 14
News Junior League closes Hixson Bargain Mart (Aug '11) 14 hr shady 2
Stolen Vehicle (Feb '11) 14 hr shady 2
Burell Built exteriors high prices Feb 4 Isreal 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC