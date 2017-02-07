Parkridge Medical Center First In Chattanooga To Perform Convergent...
Parkridge Medical Center became the first hospital in Chattanooga to offer the Convergent Procedure as a treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation, the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder and a condition that can lead to heart failure and stroke.
