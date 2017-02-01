Parkridge East Hospital To Celebrate American Heart Month With Handmade Red Hats For Its Newborns
Parkridge East Hospital and the American Heart Association are celebrating American Heart Month by providing red hats for all babies born at The Birth Place at Parkridge East on Feb. 3, National Wear Red Day, and Feb. 14, Valentine's Day.
