News 12 mins ago 5:19 p.m.Gov. Bill Haslam doesn't rule out Senate run in 2018

Gov. Bill Haslam says he's not thinking about future political ambitions right now, but didn't rule out a run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 when he leaves the governor's office either. In a meeting with reporters and editors from across the state attending the annual Tennessee Press Association conference in Nashville on Wednesday, Haslam said he's focused on what he's doing now and not sure what he will do when he finishes his second term in 2018.

