Newly uncovered photos capture the tense atmosphere outside a 1960 Tennessee sit-in
In February 1960, black activists kicked off a wave of protests against segregation across the South, beginning with sit-ins at a Woolworth's in Greensboro, North Carolina. The sit-ins spread to Nashville and then to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they were organized not by experienced or professional activists, but by the teenage students of Howard High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|pervert hardwood
|28,559
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|48 min
|guest
|52
|There's a fix for that pain
|12 hr
|Father
|1
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Melanin Lust
|17
|Burell Built owners testimony
|14 hr
|Tim
|2
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|Kinky
|11
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|Kinky
|24
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC