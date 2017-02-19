Newly uncovered photos capture the te...

Newly uncovered photos capture the tense atmosphere outside a 1960 Tennessee sit-in

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Mashable

In February 1960, black activists kicked off a wave of protests against segregation across the South, beginning with sit-ins at a Woolworth's in Greensboro, North Carolina. The sit-ins spread to Nashville and then to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where they were organized not by experienced or professional activists, but by the teenage students of Howard High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 7 min pervert hardwood 28,559
Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10) 48 min guest 52
There's a fix for that pain 12 hr Father 1
Swingers club (Apr '14) 13 hr Melanin Lust 17
Burell Built owners testimony 14 hr Tim 2
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) 14 hr Kinky 11
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) 14 hr Kinky 24
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC