Near-Naked Chattanooga Woman Tries To Tear Up Man's House After He Won't Let Her In
Police said a near-naked woman tried to carry out her threat of tearing a man's house up when he would not let her inside. Felicia Shawnta Green, 31, of 4904 Woodland View Circle, was arrested for indecent exposure, vandalism, aggravated burglary, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
