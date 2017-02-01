Mark Hite Team With Keller Williams R...

Mark Hite Team With Keller Williams Realty Donates $2,650 To The Ronald McDonald House

During November and December, Mark Hite and his realty team were eager to give back by donating $50 from every closing to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, a charity focused to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

