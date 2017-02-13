Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.3 Mill...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $1.3 Million Sale Of 1,800 Square Foot Net-Leased Property

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Einstein Bros Bagels, a 1,800-square foot net-leased property located in Hixson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mixed race playing the race card 1 hr Rednecksgohome 3
Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10) 1 hr Rednecksgohome 51
News Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11) 1 hr VaXxEd 9,761
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 2 hr Stray- Dog 28,265
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) 14 hr Terry 8
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) Feb 11 Woodsucker88 23
Nude male house cleaning Feb 9 Ragman 1
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC