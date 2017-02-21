Local Trucking Company Suddenly Closes Doors On Saturday
Brent Goldberg, former chief operating officer for the city of Chattanooga, left that post to become chief financial officer at Lesco Logistics in October 2015. The phone at Lesco now has a recording, "Lesco Logistics is no longer in business.
