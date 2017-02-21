Lee Symphony Orchestra To Perform Monday

The Lee University Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert in Pangle Hall on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The evening's performance will feature the six Student Concerto Competition winners: Danae Bromley, oboe; Maryna Kysla, piano; Sophie Lockhart, alto saxophone; Kristiana McCombs, cello; Caitlin Overton, soprano; and McKenzie Stephens, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.