Lee Symphony Orchestra To Perform Monday

The Lee University Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert in Pangle Hall on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The evening's performance will feature the six Student Concerto Competition winners: Danae Bromley, oboe; Maryna Kysla, piano; Sophie Lockhart, alto saxophone; Kristiana McCombs, cello; Caitlin Overton, soprano; and McKenzie Stephens, ... (more)

