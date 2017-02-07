Law Enforcement Looks After School Buses in Chattanooga
State troopers and local police will keep a close eye on school buses around Chattanooga for the rest of the school year, according to a plan revealed on Monday. The development follows the Nov. 21 school bus crash in which six students from Woodmore Elementary School were killed and 31 were injured.
