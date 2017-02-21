Just 4,380 Have Voted In The City Ele...

Just 4,380 Have Voted In The City Election After 9 Days Of Early Voting

Just 5,380 Chattanooga voters have cast ballots after nine days of early voting leading up to the March 7 city election.

