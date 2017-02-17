Joint Investigation Results In Arrest...

Joint Investigation Results In Arrest Of McMinnville Man On Homicide Charge

16 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

At the request of 31st Judicial District Attorney General Lisa Zavogiannis, on Feb. 6, TBI special agents joined the McMinnville Police Department and investigators with the District Attorney's Office in investigating the death of Barry Cole, 35. His body was discovered inside an outbuilding at 100 Lind Street.

