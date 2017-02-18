Jasper City Meeting Feb. 13th Recap
Here's a recap of the Jasper City Meeting held on February 13th, 2017a You can watch the replay of this meeting and several other area meetings Saturday mornings on KWN-TV on Charter channel 195 in Marion Countya Paul Johnson of Johnson, Murphy, and Wright gave the board their audit report, which was very favorable for the city. Jasper's assets are $18,887,000 and liabilities are $4,087,000.
