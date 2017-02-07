Highland Park Hosts Valentine's Day Mini-Market Saturday
The community is invited to the Highland Park area for a Valentine's Day Mini-Market on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local businesses and community members are coming together to provide a shopping experience for neighbors and the public.
