Gas Prices Rise .9 Cents In Chattanooga
Average retail gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 gas outlets in Chattanooga.
