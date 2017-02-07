Gang Leader, Associate Were Apparentl...

Gang Leader, Associate Were Apparently Shot By Back-Seat Passenger

A well-known gang leader and an associate were apparently shot by a back-seat passenger as they drove down E. 12th Street on the night of Jan. 20, according to the Medical Examiner's Office report.

