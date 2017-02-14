Free legal clinics to be held around ...

Free legal clinics to be held around Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee Supreme Court has announced that free legal clinics will be held around the state to help citizens who find themselves in need of a lawyer's advice on matters outside criminal law. It's all part of the court's initiative known as Access to Justice, a program aimed at helping a growing number of people find assistance when they can't afford an attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 56 min Pete 28,371
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) Wed Justme 10
What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'... Tue curious 3
What about sugar baby? Feb 14 MichaelMorrows 1
HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's... Feb 13 MichaelMorrows 1
How would you like to valentine's day? Feb 13 MichaelMorrows 1
Mixed race playing the race card Feb 13 Rednecksgohome 3
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC