Free legal clinics to be held around Tennessee
The Tennessee Supreme Court has announced that free legal clinics will be held around the state to help citizens who find themselves in need of a lawyer's advice on matters outside criminal law. It's all part of the court's initiative known as Access to Justice, a program aimed at helping a growing number of people find assistance when they can't afford an attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|56 min
|Pete
|28,371
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Justme
|10
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|Tue
|curious
|3
|What about sugar baby?
|Feb 14
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's...
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|How would you like to valentine's day?
|Feb 13
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 13
|Rednecksgohome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC