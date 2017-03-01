Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy...

Former National Guard Sergeant/Deputy Indicted On Theft, Official Misconduct Charges

An investigation by s pecial agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of theft and official misconduct. At the initial request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, in August 2015, TBI special agents began working with the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in investigating then-Army National Guard Sergeant Dave Pendleton on allegations of theft.

