Fire Destroys Historic TN Music Lounge
Feb. 10--An early morning fire destroyed the historic Half Note Lounge, while the Whole Note next door suffered water damage during the ensuing effort to extinguish the blaze, officials said Friday. The fire was first reported shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, as flames shot through the roof and acrid smoke filled the surrounding area.
