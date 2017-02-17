Erlanger Honors Olan And Norma Mills, Drs. Bhakta And Shumaker At Annual Dinner Of Distinction Event
The Erlanger Health System Foundations honored Drs. Manoo Bhakta and Nita Shumaker, and Olan and Norma Mills at the 14th annual Dinner of Distinction The 2017 honorees were recognized for their enduring commitment to foster quality medical services to this community, as well as demonstrating unquestionable character and human compassion.
