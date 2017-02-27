Embrace America - And Response
But for all their derisive and divisive speech, truth remains. People who support conservative values do not hate children, we do not hate immigrants, we do not hate other races and ethnicities although that is all you trumpet at every opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|9 min
|bruiser
|29,074
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|12 hr
|johnh
|8
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Feb 25
|VaXxEd
|9,764
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Feb 23
|deportthebadones
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Feb 23
|Kinky
|27
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 21
|ThomasA
|5
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|Feb 19
|guest
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC