Cso Orchestra And Youth Orchestra Join For a Side by Side Concert, 2/26

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera and the CSO Youth Orchestras present a unique event, featuring not only two of the youth orchestras in concert , but also the CSO Orchestra and the CSOYO Symphony combined. This event gives CSOYO students a chance to learn more about their craft by working alongside the CSO musicians, and gives the audience a chance to hear the huge sound of 150 musicians together on the Tivoli stage.

