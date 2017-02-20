Cso Orchestra And Youth Orchestra Join For a Side by Side Concert, 2/26
The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera and the CSO Youth Orchestras present a unique event, featuring not only two of the youth orchestras in concert , but also the CSO Orchestra and the CSOYO Symphony combined. This event gives CSOYO students a chance to learn more about their craft by working alongside the CSO musicians, and gives the audience a chance to hear the huge sound of 150 musicians together on the Tivoli stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|7 min
|tuffet translator
|28,686
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|7 hr
|melanin lust
|25
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|guest
|52
|There's a fix for that pain
|Sun
|Father
|1
|Swingers club (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Melanin Lust
|17
|Burell Built owners testimony
|Sun
|Tim
|2
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Kinky
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC