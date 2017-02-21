Councilman Grohn Is Johnny On The Spot At Hay Truck Fire
On the way to a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn spotted a trailer on fire on I-75 South just past Shallowford Road. During the drive, a tire on the trailer caught fire and caused the hay bales to go up in flames.
