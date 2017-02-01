Colorado's Groundhog Looks to Predict an Early Spring
Groundhog Day is Thursday, February 2nd. It's the day Punxsutawney Phil emerges to let us know if spring will arrive early, or if he sees his shadow, he'll head back to his burrow, and we will see winter weather for six more weeks.
