Cody Stamper, 24, Stabbed On O'Neal Street Friday Night
Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police located Stamper a block away from O'Neal St holding his bleeding lower abdomen. HCEMS were called and transported the victim to Erlanger for non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|4 min
|Stray- Dog
|28,471
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Woodsucker88
|23
|Nude male house cleaning
|Feb 9
|Ragman
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Motorcycle Rental
|Feb 8
|reigolski
|1
|pain management (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|jojoisinrealpain
|16
|Good mothers DONT
|Feb 7
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC