City of Chattanooga wants to sell hotel it owns
Mayor Andy Berke tells the Chattanooga Times-Free Press that the city would like a private company to buy The Chattanoogan hotel and conference center that opened in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 min
|Mechanic_45
|28,460
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Woodsucker88
|23
|Nude male house cleaning
|Feb 9
|Ragman
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Motorcycle Rental
|Feb 8
|reigolski
|1
|pain management (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|jojoisinrealpain
|16
|Good mothers DONT
|Feb 7
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC