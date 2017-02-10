City of Chattanooga wants to sell hot...

City of Chattanooga wants to sell hotel it owns

Mayor Andy Berke tells the Chattanooga Times-Free Press that the city would like a private company to buy The Chattanoogan hotel and conference center that opened in 2001.

