Chuck D Reflects On Clyde Stubblefield's Impact As Hip Hop's Most Sampled Drummer
Chuck D knows a thing or two about sampling breakbeats from James Brown's records. The Public Enemy frontman has much to say about the recent passing of Clyde Stubblefield , one of the iconic drummers of James Brown's influential band The J.B.'s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Pete
|28,955
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|22 hr
|VaXxEd
|9,764
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Thu
|deportthebadones
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Feb 23
|Kinky
|27
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Feb 23
|A Perm For BM
|7
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 21
|ThomasA
|5
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|Feb 19
|guest
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC