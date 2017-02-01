Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents D...

Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Dark And Luminous Nights Of The Soul March 3

Choral Arts of Chattanooga will present Dark and Luminous Nights of the Soul, directed by Darrin Hassevoort, on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Choral Arts of Chattanooga will present Dark and Luminous Nights of the Soul, directed by Darrin Hassevoort, on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and ... (more)

