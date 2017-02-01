Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Dark And Luminous Nights Of The Soul March 3
Choral Arts of Chattanooga will present Dark and Luminous Nights of the Soul, directed by Darrin Hassevoort, on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Choral Arts of Chattanooga will present Dark and Luminous Nights of the Soul, directed by Darrin Hassevoort, on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|8 min
|little miss
|28,132
|Randy Lambert
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Tue
|VaXXed
|9,760
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Jan 31
|ThomasA
|9
|teen challenge
|Jan 29
|guest
|1
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|Jan 29
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|Jan 29
|truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC