Chicken Salad Chick Foundation Presents Donation Check To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank announced that on Friday, Josh Patton, the area franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick, presented a donation check to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for $3,143.60.
