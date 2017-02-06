CHI Memorial Foundation Receives Avon Breast Health Outreach Program Grant
The Avon Breast Health Outreach Program has awarded a $40,000 one-year grant to the CHI Memorial Foundation which will benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial.
