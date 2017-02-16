Chattanooga Public Library Accepting Submissions For 4th Annual Chattanooga Zine Fest
The Chattanooga Public Library will host the fourth annual Chattanooga Zine Fest, a festival of independently produced and published books, zines and other small publishing works, on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Library's downtown branch.
