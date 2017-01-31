Chattanooga Housing Authority Police ...

Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department's Chief To Attend FBI National Academy

After remaining on the wait list for more than a year and a half, Chattanooga Housing Authority Police Department's Chief Felix Vess has been selected to attend the 268th session of the FBI National Academy.

