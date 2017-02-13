Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association...

Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses John Kerns In District 9

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 820, is endorsing Chattanooga entrepreneur John L. Kerns for City Council in District 9. "John Kerns has clearly demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the issues that are important to Chattanooga's fire fighters," CFFA President Jack Thompson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 17 min Point blankkk 28,254
adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12) 7 hr Terry 8
some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12) Sat Woodsucker88 23
Nude male house cleaning Feb 9 Ragman 1
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
Motorcycle Rental Feb 8 reigolski 1
pain management (Sep '12) Feb 7 jojoisinrealpain 16
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC