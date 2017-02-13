Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses John Kerns In District 9
The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 820, is endorsing Chattanooga entrepreneur John L. Kerns for City Council in District 9. "John Kerns has clearly demonstrated a thorough knowledge of the issues that are important to Chattanooga's fire fighters," CFFA President Jack Thompson said.
