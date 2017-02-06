Chattanooga Airbnb Hosts Earn $2.5 Million In 2016 While Welcoming 24,600 Guests
Airbnb, the world's leading community driven hospitality company, announced that its Chattanooga host community earned a combined $2.5 million in supplemental income and welcomed approximately 24,600 people to the city in 2016, while Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain also emerged as strong home sharing markets.
