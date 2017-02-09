Carlene J. Moore | 79 | Chattanooga, TN.
Carlene J. Moore, who was born on June 28, 1937 in Pittsfield, Illinois, passed away on January 26, 2017 due to natural causes. She was a resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee and was preceded in death by her daughter Holly and her son, Tim.
