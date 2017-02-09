Blood Assurance To Host Blood Drive I...

Blood Assurance To Host Blood Drive In Honor Of Leonard Fant

21 hrs ago

Blood Assurance will be holding two public blood drives in honor of Leonard Fant, longtime medical administrator and co-founder of Blood Assurance, Inc., who passed away on Oct. 6, at the age of 82. The blood drives will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the downtown Chattanooga Blood Assurance donor center and the Fort ... (more)

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,506

