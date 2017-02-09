Blood Assurance To Host Blood Drive In Honor Of Leonard Fant

Blood Assurance will be holding two public blood drives in honor of Leonard Fant, longtime medical administrator and co-founder of Blood Assurance, Inc., who passed away on Oct. 6, at the age of 82. The blood drives will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the downtown Chattanooga Blood Assurance donor center and the Fort ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.