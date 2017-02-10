Bill Drury To Present Another Customer Service Seminar At Cleveland Chamber
Customer service expert Bill Drury will return to the Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce on March 7 to present a seminar titled A Passion for ServiceA "How to Win Customers and Reduce Lost Sales."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 min
|Deport Sassy
|28,378
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Woodsucker88
|23
|Nude male house cleaning
|Thu
|Ragman
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Motorcycle Rental
|Feb 8
|reigolski
|1
|pain management (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|jojoisinrealpain
|16
|Good mothers DONT
|Feb 7
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC