Berke Announces That Homelessness Among Veterans In Chattanooga Has Been Effectively Ended
Saying that, "These men and women have fought for our freedom, they shouldn't have to fight for a place to sleep," Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced that homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Mechanic_45
|28,354
|Nude male house cleaning
|21 hr
|Ragman
|1
|Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res...
|Feb 8
|Retribution
|2
|Motorcycle Rental
|Feb 8
|reigolski
|1
|pain management (Sep '12)
|Feb 7
|jojoisinrealpain
|16
|Good mothers DONT
|Feb 7
|Father
|2
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 7
|White page black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC