Berke Announces That Homelessness Amo...

Berke Announces That Homelessness Among Veterans In Chattanooga Has Been Effectively Ended

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Saying that, "These men and women have fought for our freedom, they shouldn't have to fight for a place to sleep," Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke announced that homelessness among veterans has been effectively ended in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chattanooga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11) 1 hr Mechanic_45 28,354
Nude male house cleaning 21 hr Ragman 1
News Alexander Says New Education Secretary Will Res... Feb 8 Retribution 2
Motorcycle Rental Feb 8 reigolski 1
pain management (Sep '12) Feb 7 jojoisinrealpain 16
Good mothers DONT Feb 7 Father 2
Mixed race playing the race card Feb 7 White page black... 2
See all Chattanooga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chattanooga Forum Now

Chattanooga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chattanooga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Chattanooga, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC