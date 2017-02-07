Back Alley Productions Holds Audition...

Back Alley Productions Holds Auditions For One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

13 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Back Alley Productions will hold auditions for the stage adaption of Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on Monday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Back Alley Productions Scene Shop on the corner of Henderson Street and Chattanooga Street, directly south from the Mars Theater, 117 N ... (more)

