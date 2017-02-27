Austin Hatcher Foundation Tabs Jonathan Myren For Director Of Industrial Arts Position
Amid the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer's preparations toward making its new, innovative downtown headquarters fully operational, the foundation has tabbed Jonathan Myren to head its Industrial Arts Program within the automotive-themed Education Advance Center which is scheduled to open in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|2 min
|deport the homewr...
|29,117
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|Mon
|johnh
|8
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Feb 25
|VaXxEd
|9,764
|Does Chattanooga have a Hispanic gang problem.
|Feb 23
|deportthebadones
|1
|some of our local SWINGERS who wish to remain a... (Feb '12)
|Feb 23
|Kinky
|27
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Feb 21
|ThomasA
|5
|Chattanooga is the worst city in Tennessee (Sep '10)
|Feb 19
|guest
|52
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC