Adrian Morrison, 35, Arrested In String of Burglaries At Orchard Knob Elementary School
A joint effort between neighborhood policing and investigations officers led to the arrest of a suspect in a string of burglaries After a thorough interview, he was charged with three additional burglaries at the school and four separate counts of theft. Neighborhood policing officers were already monitoring the area around the school because of previous burglary reports by school officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Pete
|28,300
|What should you do to HSV Singles on valentine'...
|6 hr
|curious
|3
|What about sugar baby?
|Tue
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|HPV Single should find a partner on valentine's...
|Mon
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|How would you like to valentine's day?
|Mon
|MichaelMorrows
|1
|adult theatres in chattanooga (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Tatertot
|9
|Mixed race playing the race card
|Mon
|Rednecksgohome
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC