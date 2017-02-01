A pair of Harvard students have designed tiny houses that could
Getaway, a hospitality startup launched out of the Harvard Innovation Lab in 2015, shakes up that routine by offering tiny houses for rent. It's like camping, but with the creature comforts of home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|57 min
|Pete
|28,073
|Randy Lambert
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Should state mandate immunizations? New require... (May '11)
|Tue
|VaXXed
|9,760
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|Tue
|ThomasA
|9
|teen challenge
|Jan 29
|guest
|1
|How Corrupt is Gov. Bill Haslam's Administration? (Sep '13)
|Jan 29
|truth
|7
|Emergency Vehicles
|Jan 29
|truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC