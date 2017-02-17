2 Surgeons At Maryellen Locher Breast...

2 Surgeons At Maryellen Locher Breast Center Named Certified Surgeons ...

CHI Memorial announces Betsy Washburn, M.D., breast surgical oncologist at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, and Mark Brzezienski, M.D., FACS, director of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center and plastic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group, have been recognized as Hidden Scar trained surgeons for Hidden Scar ... (more)

