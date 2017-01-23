Youth Charged In Lookout Valley Triple Murders Back In Jail After...
A youth who is charged in the 2014 triple murders in Lookout Valley has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend's brother. Jacob Allison, who is now 18, was out on bond in the case in which he is among those charged with the murders of According to the affidavit, Wilbanks was at the parking lot to give his sister a ride home because she had allegedly been fighting with Allison.
