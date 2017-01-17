Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Opens Chattanooga Facility
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors officially opened its new manufacturing facility Thursday in Chattanooga to support Volkswagen Chattanooga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|1 min
|Notorious
|26,469
|i hate black men but i love their thick big boo...
|4 hr
|old racist black man
|4
|What is a racist (May '16)
|Jan 16
|johnh
|16
|How do you feel about living in Chattanooga? (Aug '10)
|Jan 16
|johnh
|41
|teen age black boys throwing bricks on glass st
|Jan 16
|johnh
|1
|HS basketball athletes (Mar '09)
|Jan 15
|James
|2
|Why is the state of Tennessee full of hillbilli...
|Jan 15
|Stupid is as stup...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC