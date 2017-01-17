Women's March On Chattanooga Is Saturday

Women's March On Chattanooga Is Saturday

There will be a Women's March on Chattanooga on Saturday at 3 p.m. Participants will rally at Coolidge Park, 150 River St, 37405, where there will be a few speakers before marchers take to the streets.

