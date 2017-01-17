Woman, 22, Charged In Robberies In Chattanooga, East Ridge
Ebony Faye Cousin, of 1217 Shomar St., is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, theft of property, driving on a revoked license, striking a highway fixture, reckless driving, speeding and not having insurance.
