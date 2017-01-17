Whitfield County Fire Department Holds Recruit Graduation Ceremony
The Whitfield County Fire Department held a recruit graduation ceremony at Station 8 in December to honor nine men who completed eight hours of training each The next step in the process for the probationary firefighters is to complete the Hazardous Materials Core Class after which they will earn the rank of National Professional Qualified ... (more)
