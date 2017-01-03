WDEF News Anchor Joe Legge Takes Public Relations Position With...
Mr. Legge, who grew up in the Nashville area and graduated from MTSU, joined WDEF News 12 This Morning in 2011 after serving as noon anchor for five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chattanooga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16 Known Dead From Storms In Tennessee (Apr '11)
|9 min
|Julia
|24,404
|Outlaws MC Chattanooga (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|EdiDavenport
|734
|Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement
|15 hr
|ANG
|1
|Belp with pain
|21 hr
|Struggling tile man
|1
|Emergency Vehicles
|Sun
|ANG
|3
|park ridge valley good or bad
|Sat
|Duh
|2
|Being single
|Sat
|No thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chattanooga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC